Plumstead man (54) arrested for rape

CAPE TOWN - A 54-year-old Plumstead man has been arrested on a charge of rape.

Authorities say the suspect met the 17-year-old victim on social media and sexually groomed her.

He apparently posed as a much younger person and convinced the teenager to send him topless pictures of herself.

The man then allegedly arranged to meet the girl near Retreat Station earlier this week, but when she arrived and discovered he'd lied about his age, she wanted to leave.

The city's Wayne Dyason says the suspect allegedly threatened to expose the teenager's pictures on social media if she left.

“He forced himself on her and promised to delete the pictures. The teen, thinking the nightmare was over, left for home. He called her again, making the same threats.”

The suspect is due to appear in court on Monday.