Nzimande to give report on developments at Prasa

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Nzimande to give report on developments at Prasa

Over the past few months, MPs regularly questioned when a permanent board will be instated at Prasa but the minister has not yet indicated when he will address this.

Former Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande at the ANC national policy conference on 4 July 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Former Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande at the ANC national policy conference on 4 July 2017. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to make a pronouncement on Prasa and its board in the coming days.

This follows the resignation of Prasa interim board chairperson Tintswalo Nana Makhubele.

Makhubele resigned last week, to start her appointment as a high court judge on the first of April.

Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the minister is aware of Makhubele's resignation.

“The minister will give a detailed report regarding the developments at Prasa.”

During parliamentary hearings with Prasa over the past few months, MPs regularly questioned when a permanent board will be instated but the minister has not yet indicated when he will address this.

The NGO coalition, #UniteBehind has also been lobbying against the legitimacy of the interim board since last year.

The group's Zachie Achmat says although Makhubele has resigned, they will still challenge her position on the board and as a judge.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA