Nzimande to give report on developments at Prasa
Over the past few months, MPs regularly questioned when a permanent board will be instated at Prasa but the minister has not yet indicated when he will address this.
CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to make a pronouncement on Prasa and its board in the coming days.
This follows the resignation of Prasa interim board chairperson Tintswalo Nana Makhubele.
Makhubele resigned last week, to start her appointment as a high court judge on the first of April.
Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the minister is aware of Makhubele's resignation.
“The minister will give a detailed report regarding the developments at Prasa.”
During parliamentary hearings with Prasa over the past few months, MPs regularly questioned when a permanent board will be instated but the minister has not yet indicated when he will address this.
The NGO coalition, #UniteBehind has also been lobbying against the legitimacy of the interim board since last year.
The group's Zachie Achmat says although Makhubele has resigned, they will still challenge her position on the board and as a judge.
Popular in Local
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
-
Rainy weather to stay a little longer in Gauteng
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.