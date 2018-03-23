Nzimande to give report on developments at Prasa

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to make a pronouncement on Prasa and its board in the coming days.

This follows the resignation of Prasa interim board chairperson Tintswalo Nana Makhubele.

Makhubele resigned last week, to start her appointment as a high court judge on the first of April.

Nzimande’s spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says the minister is aware of Makhubele's resignation.

“The minister will give a detailed report regarding the developments at Prasa.”

During parliamentary hearings with Prasa over the past few months, MPs regularly questioned when a permanent board will be instated but the minister has not yet indicated when he will address this.

The NGO coalition, #UniteBehind has also been lobbying against the legitimacy of the interim board since last year.

The group's Zachie Achmat says although Makhubele has resigned, they will still challenge her position on the board and as a judge.