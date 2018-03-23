Morkel claims 300th Test career wicket

Retiring Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel became the fourth South African to register 300 Test wickets, after Shaun Pollock (421) Dale Steyn (419) and Makhaya Ntini (390).

JOHANNESBURG - Retiring Proteas fast bowler Morne Morkel took his 300th Test career wicket when he had Shaun Marsh caught behind for 26 just before the tea break on day 2 of the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

The lanky fast bowler recently announced his retirement from international cricket prior to the start of the series against Australia and would have been nervous about getting to the historic milestone after missing out on selection in the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

Morkel has reached the milestone in 85 Test matches.