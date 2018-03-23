Popular Topics
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement

Moody's is expected to announce its rating and outlook after the markets close on Friday.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - While the country waits to see whether ratings agency Moody’s will downgrade its sovereign credit rating later on Friday, the language used to describe South Africa's financial situation will also be scrutinised.

S&P Global and Fitch have the country in sub-investment grade but Moody’s rating is one notch above junk status.

Government has spent the past few months trying to convince ratings agencies that South Africa is dealing with numerous issues, including slow growth and failing state-owned enterprises.

However, Econometrix’s Sam Roland says Moody’s is in a difficult position.

“Either they put us on a stable outlook which implies that structurally a lot has changed in public sector finances, which we know isn’t necessarily the case right now, or they keep us on negative.”

He says if the outlook stays the same, it will be bad news for the country.

“That’s going to be quite difficult because it shows they’re preparing or expecting a possible downgrade in the future.”

Moody's is expected to announce its rating and outlook after the markets close on Friday.

