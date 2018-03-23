Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
Moody's is expected to announce its rating and outlook after the markets close on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - While the country waits to see whether ratings agency Moody’s will downgrade its sovereign credit rating later on Friday, the language used to describe South Africa's financial situation will also be scrutinised.
S&P Global and Fitch have the country in sub-investment grade but Moody’s rating is one notch above junk status.
Government has spent the past few months trying to convince ratings agencies that South Africa is dealing with numerous issues, including slow growth and failing state-owned enterprises.
However, Econometrix’s Sam Roland says Moody’s is in a difficult position.
“Either they put us on a stable outlook which implies that structurally a lot has changed in public sector finances, which we know isn’t necessarily the case right now, or they keep us on negative.”
He says if the outlook stays the same, it will be bad news for the country.
“That’s going to be quite difficult because it shows they’re preparing or expecting a possible downgrade in the future.”
Moody's is expected to announce its rating and outlook after the markets close on Friday.
Popular in Business
-
SA braces for Moody’s credit rating announcement
-
Prasa confirms Tintswalo Makhubele’s resignation
-
Marks & Spencer replaces foods boss with Steinhoff executive
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Coffee capsule supplier Caffeluxe admits to price fixing
-
Tencent loses $24 billion in market cap after Naspers' selldown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.