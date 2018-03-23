Mkhize: KZN political killings create impression of poor leadership

Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has called municipal and traditional leaders to deal with what he says is the leadership crisis that has led to the high number of political killings in the province.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize says the high number of political killings in KwaZulu-Natal is an indication of a leadership crisis that needs to be addressed.

Mkhize addressed the second day of the KwaZulu-Natal local government indaba in Durban on Friday morning.

He says the province has the highest number of councillors killed, particularly in uMzimkhulu.

“These killings undermine the history of KwaZulu-Natal as a broker for peace and political tolerance. It creates an impression of poor leadership and a poor record of criminal investigation.”

Mkhize has also spoken out strongly against municipalities that are underperforming.

“There’s a high vacancy rate, non-compliance with rules and regulations, inappropriate spending, high debt, disregard of supply chain management regulations, lack of skilled posts for critical personal, as well as fraud and corruption.”

Mkhize says the issue of how much traditional leaders are paid is complex and a sticky point for municipalities and local government.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)