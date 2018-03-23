Mayor: At least one dead in French supermarket hostage-taking

-
Private sector, WC govt partnership praised for efforts in water crisisLocal
-
3 die in French shooting and hostage-taking, attacker killedWorld
-
Election preparations to top NEC's agenda at the weekendPolitics
-
'Even pots are gone' - Soshanguve residents recount loss after heavy rainLocal
-
Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service deliveryPolitics
-
Rainy weather to stay a little longer in GautengLocal
Popular Topics
-
Private sector, WC govt partnership praised for efforts in water crisisLocal
-
Election preparations to top NEC's agenda at the weekendPolitics
-
'Even pots are gone' - Soshanguve residents recount loss after heavy rainLocal
-
Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service deliveryPolitics
-
Rainy weather to stay a little longer in GautengLocal
-
Corruption Watch calls for probe into Sassa, Social Development & CPSPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Rebels maul hapless Sharks in MelbourneSport
-
Warner exchanges words with spectator after dismissalSport
-
Morkel claims 300th Test career wicketSport
-
Bafana Bafana go in search of Four Nations triumphSport
-
Varsity athletics title to go down to the wireSport
-
Hamilton fastest but Red Bull, Ferrari in huntSport
All systems go for 19th CT Jazz Festival
-
[WATCH] Corrine Bailey Rae ready to ignite stage at Jazz FestivalLifestyle
-
Pink cancels concert while battling fluLifestyle
-
Chelsea Handler reveals how she quit smokingLifestyle
-
[MY TAKE] Art, love & life come together in 'Catching Feelings'Lifestyle
-
Gene Simmons: Collateral damage of #MeToo is heinousLifestyle
-
The surprising truth about fighting obesityLifestyle
-
Prince Harry and fiancee Meghan invite 600 guests to weddingLifestyle
-
Family of 'Star Trek' actor settles with Fiat Chrysler over fatal accidentLifestyle
-
CT has Africa's best airport for third straight yearBusiness
-
Election preparations to top NEC's agenda at the weekendPolitics
-
Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service deliveryPolitics
-
Corruption Watch calls for probe into Sassa, Social Development & CPSPolitics
-
Zweli Mkhize calls for proper probe into KZN political killingsPolitics
-
[OPINION] Zuma's legacy will haunt South Africa for some timeOpinion
-
Mkhize: KZN political killings create impression of poor leadershipPolitics
-
[OPINION] Regulating Facebook won’t prevent data breachesOpinion
-
[FACTSHEET] What do we know about wealth in South Africa?Opinion
-
[OPINION] What’s driving CT's water insecurity, and what can be done about itOpinion
-
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] The value of human rights in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Prasa confirms Tintswalo Makhubele’s resignationBusiness
-
Marks & Spencer replaces foods boss with Steinhoff executiveBusiness
-
Tencent loses $24 billion in market cap after Naspers' selldownBusiness
-
Coffee capsule supplier Caffeluxe admits to price fixingBusiness
-
Rand slightly firms ahead of Moody's review decisionBusiness
-
CT has Africa's best airport for third straight yearBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
Mayor: At least one dead in French supermarket hostage-taking
Mayor Eric Menassi also told LCI TV that the man had entered the shop screaming 'Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I’ll kill you all'.
TOULOUSE, France - At least one person was killed when a man took hostages in a supermarket in the southwestern French town of Trebes on Friday, the mayor told BFM TV. The station reported that the hostage-taker has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.
Mayor Eric Menassi also told LCI TV that the man had entered the shop screaming “Allahu Akbar, (God is greatest) I’ll kill you all”.
Another person was hurt but their condition was not known, Menassi said. The hostage-taker was now alone with one police officer in the supermarket and all other hostages had been freed, he added.
LCI TV said the second victim was also dead and that 12 people were injured.
“All the information we have as I speak lead us to think that this would be a terrorist act,” Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.
More than 240 people have been killed in France in attacks since 2015 by assailants who pledged allegiance to, or were inspired by, Islamic State.
A police source had said earlier that eight people were being held hostage and that the hostage-taker had shot at a police officer.
Reuters pictures showed police in helmets and body armor in positions around the Super-U supermarket.
The Paris prosecutor’s office said counter-terrorism prosecutors were investigating the incident but did not comment on the possible Islamic State allegiance.
“There is an ongoing situation ... in the town of Trebes, where shots have been heard and a man entrenched himself in a supermarket,” Philippe said. “It’s a serious situation.”
The UNSA police union also said on Twitter a police operation was underway after an individual had earlier shot at four officers in the Carcassone region, wounding one of them.
Popular in World
-
Ex-Playboy model tells CNN she 'was in love' with Trump12 hours ago
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmersone day ago
-
Tencent loses $24 billion in market cap after Naspers' selldown8 hours ago
-
Investigators seek clues whether Austin bomber worked alone5 hours ago
-
Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering4 days ago
-
[WATCH] Man uses child as shield against police4 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.