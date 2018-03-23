Makgoba: Anglican Church must do more to help sex abuse victims

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba made an announcement on Thursday, promising to improve the way the church handles these types of cases.

CAPE TOWN - The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town says that the church needs to do more to help sexual abuse victims.

The announcement was prompted by several sexual abuse cases that have either gone public or reached Makgoba's office in recent weeks.

One of these is by award-winning South African author Ishtiyaq Shukri, who revealed that he was sexually assaulted by priests at St Cyprian’s School in Kimberley when he was a child.

Makgoba says that the way the church currently deals with sexual abuse in the church is too “legalistic”.

“We need to look at how we can be part of the healing process.”

