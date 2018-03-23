Makgoba: Anglican Church must do more to help sex abuse victims

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Makgoba: Anglican Church must do more to help sex abuse victims

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba made an announcement on Thursday, promising to improve the way the church handles these types of cases.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Picture: Facebook
Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba. Picture: Facebook
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Anglican archbishop of Cape Town says that the church needs to do more to help sexual abuse victims.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba made an announcement on Thursday, promising to improve the way the church handles these types of cases.

The announcement was prompted by several sexual abuse cases that have either gone public or reached Makgoba's office in recent weeks.

One of these is by award-winning South African author Ishtiyaq Shukri, who revealed that he was sexually assaulted by priests at St Cyprian’s School in Kimberley when he was a child.

Makgoba says that the way the church currently deals with sexual abuse in the church is too “legalistic”.

“We need to look at how we can be part of the healing process.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA