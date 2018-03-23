[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 host Stephen Grootes speaks to Panyaza Lesufi, MEC for Education in Gauteng, about eradicating pit toilets at Gauteng schools.

CAPE TOWN – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says schools cannot function without proper sanitation.

Sanitation at schools is under the spotlight following the death of Lumka Mkhethwa, aged 5, at an Eastern Cape school.

“We really believe that sanitation is dignity. Without proper sanitation there can be no school.”

He says Gauteng has three schools with pit toilets.

