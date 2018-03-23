[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas
Radio 702 | Director of Grant Thornton, Lee-Ann Bac, says some countries in Europe also should rethink their visa regulations and should make it as easy as possible for people to come to their countries.
JOHANNESBURG - Director of Grant Thornton, Lee-Ann Bac, says South Africa’s roll out of e-visas is a little overdue but is welcome and will be positive for the country’s tourism industry.
Bac says some countries in Europe should also rethink their visa regulations and should make it as easy as possible for people to come to their countries.
Bac says the information she has about the new e-visa suggests that one may have to present themselves physically for at a Home Affairs office for a biometric test. She says this may pose a challenge to the process.
Listen to the audio above for more
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Lesufi: Sanitation is dignity
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
[LISTEN] Lackay: Sars under Moyane was fiscal risk
-
[LISTEN] Sleep a very productive way to spend your time, combats Alzheimer’s
-
[PODCAST] The State We’re In: Captured (Episode 8)
-
[LISTEN] Tips for first-time home buyers
-
[LISTEN] What now after Life Esidimeni arbitration?
-
[LISTEN] 'I hope Mahlangu hears voices begging her... asking why?'
-
[LISTEN] De Lille: If DA is confident, why not open my hearing to public?
-
[LISTEN] #Listeriosis: How much money is Tiger Brands losing?
-
[LISTEN] Life Esidimeni judgment is groundbreaking - Health Ombud
-
[LISTEN] ‘Raising legal drinking age to 21 is a bad idea’
-
[LISTEN] Aaron Motsoaledi: Thabo Lekalakala must face charges
-
[LISTEN] 'I will not voluntarily testify against Zuma'
-
[LISTEN] Mpshe: I was not wrong to drop Zuma charges
-
[LISTEN] 'Shaun Abrahams has a duty to win a conviction'
-
[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA govt will handle land expropriation matter responsibly
-
[LISTEN] #AustraliaVisas: ‘SA white farmers not refugees’
-
[LISTEN] Why many SA brands are clueless on social media
-
[LISTEN] Former ANN7 editor lifts lid on Zuma role at channel
-
[LISTEN] 'Stress a major contributor to cop suicides'
-
[FROM THE ARCHIVES] Stephen Hawking's daughter on her father's global impact
-
[LISTEN] CT water crisis: Staying clean while using less water
-
[LISTEN] The rise & rise and impending fall of 'MaLooty GiGupta'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.