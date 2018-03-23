[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visas

Radio 702 | Director of Grant Thornton, Lee-Ann Bac, says some countries in Europe also should rethink their visa regulations and should make it as easy as possible for people to come to their countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Director of Grant Thornton, Lee-Ann Bac, says South Africa’s roll out of e-visas is a little overdue but is welcome and will be positive for the country’s tourism industry.

Bac says some countries in Europe should also rethink their visa regulations and should make it as easy as possible for people to come to their countries.

Bac says the information she has about the new e-visa suggests that one may have to present themselves physically for at a Home Affairs office for a biometric test. She says this may pose a challenge to the process.

Listen to the audio above for more