[LISTEN] De Lille: DA should have chosen an unquestionable panel

Radio 702 | Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says her legal team had issues with the composition of the panel for her disciplinary hearing.

JOHANNESBURG - Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille says her legal team raised issues with the composition of the panel presiding over her disciplinary hearing a long time ago.

One panellist, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, has since recused himself.

She says the DA should have put together a panel that would not have been questioned by her legal team in the first place.

De Lille says she is going through the disciplinary hearing process because going to court before exhausting other options first would be premature.

