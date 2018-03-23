Lie detector test recommended for Topbet employees after strip-search
Topbet says an independent advocate has recommended a lie detector test for a few employees as there were inconsistencies in the testimony of some of the women.
JOHANNESBURG - Management at gambling franchise Topbet has confirmed that it has asked some employees to undergo a polygraph test following a recommendation by an advocate investigating an incident at its Germiston branch.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News revealed how over 20 women were forced to strip and were searched after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.
Topbet has apologised for the incident and fired the manager responsible.
The gambling franchise says the independent female advocate who was appointed to investigate has completed her inquiry.
The advocate has recommended a lie detector test for a few employees as there were inconsistencies in the testimony of some of the women.
Speaking on behalf of Topbet, Vuma Reputation Management's Tshepo Sefotlhelo said: “We need to make sure this never happens again. And we need to make sure relations between employees at the Germiston branch and ourselves remain intact.
He says they made it clear that the process was not compulsory.
“We fully understand that they do not have to take the test.”
Sefotlhelo says Topbet is ready to explore other options if the women do not take the test.
He adds he expects the investigation to be completed by next week.
Popular in Local
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
-
Rainy weather to stay a little longer in Gauteng
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.