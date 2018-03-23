Lie detector test recommended for Topbet employees after strip-search

Topbet says an independent advocate has recommended a lie detector test for a few employees as there were inconsistencies in the testimony of some of the women.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at gambling franchise Topbet has confirmed that it has asked some employees to undergo a polygraph test following a recommendation by an advocate investigating an incident at its Germiston branch.

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News revealed how over 20 women were forced to strip and were searched after a small amount of menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.

Topbet has apologised for the incident and fired the manager responsible.

The gambling franchise says the independent female advocate who was appointed to investigate has completed her inquiry.

The advocate has recommended a lie detector test for a few employees as there were inconsistencies in the testimony of some of the women.

Speaking on behalf of Topbet, Vuma Reputation Management's Tshepo Sefotlhelo said: “We need to make sure this never happens again. And we need to make sure relations between employees at the Germiston branch and ourselves remain intact.

He says they made it clear that the process was not compulsory.

“We fully understand that they do not have to take the test.”

Sefotlhelo says Topbet is ready to explore other options if the women do not take the test.

He adds he expects the investigation to be completed by next week.