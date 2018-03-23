Popular Topics
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng

Some areas affected by flash flooding, including bridges around Centurion, have been closed to traffic.

The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Picture: Supplied
The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Picture: Supplied
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services (EMS) officials say they have their hands full on Friday morning.

Some areas affected by flash flooding, including bridges around Centurion, have been closed to traffic.

EMS's Johan Pieterse said: "Most of the law water bridges have already been closed down due to severe flooding. So, people must please use alternative routes. This rain is going to be with us the whole day and is giving us serious problems on our roadways.

"We’re having real problems all over but we’re trying our best and so far we can report that there have been no injuries and no people reported as lost yet."

In Johannesburg, metro police officers have been deployed to all major intersections where traffic lights have been affected by the heavy rain.

Spokesperson Edna Mamoyane said: "All units that are starting work this morning in the City of Joburg to go out to all areas where we have problems, to go and try and pull the traffic. We are anticipating problems with heavy traffic this Friday morning."

And in Ekhuruleni, some families were forced to leave their homes in the Makause informal settlement after a sinkhole developed.

Ekurhuleni emergency spokesperson William Nthladi said: "We are anticipating that now they will have to be removed from the area because the ground is too wet as a result of the rain."

Emergency services are appealing to residents in low lying areas and motorists to remain vigilant.

Gautrain users have also been advised that there is a delay in travel time between the Hatfield and Park Station.

Spokesperson Kesagee Nayager says its due to cable theft.

"So due to signalling problems this morning, trains on the key line, so from Hatfield to Park Station are experiencing extended journey times of approximately 20 minutes."

