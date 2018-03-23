Popular Topics
Heavy rain leaves most of Pretoria without power

Technicians say they’re working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible. The City of Tshwane's Selby Bokaba says it will take a while until power is to be restored.

The Hennops River is coming down strong in Centurion, several roads are closed due to flooding on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
The Hennops River is coming down strong in Centurion, several roads are closed due to flooding on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Several power substations in Tshwane have tripped due to the heavy rain, leaving most parts of Pretoria without electricity.

Technicians say they’re working to restore power to affected areas as soon as possible.

The City of Tshwane's Selby Bokaba says it will take a while until power is to be restored.

“Some of our networks are not coping with this amount of rainfall. So, that’s why we are having some of these problems. To a certain extent, there would be the issue of infrastructure, but we are replacing our infrastructure and we are maintaining our infrastructure.”

The weather service still has a warning in place for localized flooding in Gauteng.

Thirteen bridges have been closed to traffic in the capital and several roads declared no-go zones.

Low lying areas and shacks have also been affected by the downpours and trees have fallen over.

GALLERY: Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng

