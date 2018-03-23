Popular Topics
Hannah Cornelius murder accused to go on trial in May

The four allegedly raped and killed the 21-year-old after they had hijacked and kidnapped her and a friend in May last year.

Hannah Cornelius. Picture: Facebook.com
Hannah Cornelius. Picture: Facebook.com
53 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Four men accused of killing Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius are expected to go on trial in May.

Eben van Viekerk, Nashwil Julies, Vernon Witbooi and Geraldo Parsons appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

They allegedly raped and killed the 21-year-old after they had hijacked and kidnapped her and a friend in May last year.

A trial date has been set for 21 May.

Proceedings against the four accused are expected to take between four to six weeks to conclude.

On Friday, the case was postponed for another pre-trial hearing scheduled to take place on 20 April.

The accused are believed to have approached Cornelius' car in Bird Street in Stellenbosch and allegedly kidnapped and attacked her and her friend Cheslin Marsh.

Marsh, who was stabbed and beaten with a brick, managed to find help after having been left for dead in Kraaifontein.

Cornelius was not as fortunate; she died after she was raped and stabbed multiple times.

Her body was found near a wine farm outside Stellenbosch.

