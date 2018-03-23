Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practice
Champion Lewis Hamilton posted a flying lap of one minute 24.026 seconds on a glorious day at Albert Park’s lakeside circuit, leaving a gap of over half a second to teammate Valtteri Bottas.
MELBOURNE - Lewis Hamilton led a Mercedes 1-2 at the top of the timesheets for the first free practice session at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Friday, while McLaren’s hopes of a clean start were tempered by reliability issues.
Champion Hamilton posted a flying lap of one minute 24.026 seconds on a glorious day at Albert Park’s lakeside circuit, leaving a gap of over half a second to teammate Valtteri Bottas.
Dutch wunderkind Max Verstappen was third in the standings for Red Bull ahead of Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen. Four-times champion Sebastian Vettel was fifth for Ferrari, with home hope Daniel Ricciardo sixth for Red Bull.
After completing their installation laps, McLaren’s double world champion Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne were confined to their garages for most of the session with engineers worried about an exhaust system problem.
McLaren, now powered by Renault engines after an acrimonious split with Honda last year, were saved further blushes as Alonso finally emerged with 22 minutes left in the session to post flying laps and finish an encouraging eighth.
Vandoorne was 10th behind Renault’s Carlos Sainz. Haas enjoyed a positive session with Romain Grosjean seventh.
Early signs are that the race to be ‘best of the rest’ outside Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari, will be tight early in the season, with little more than a second separating Grosjean from Force India’s 16th-placed Sergio Perez.
Popular in Sport
-
Nedbank Cup QF venues, dates KO times confirmed
-
John Cena would face Conor McGregor in WWE
-
Zlatan leaves Man United after club agrees to terminate contract
-
[LISTEN] Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
-
De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround - Cummins
-
Sundowns' Mosimane satisfied with CAF Champions League draw
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.