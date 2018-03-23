Grand West Casino, volunteer groups join hands to clean up local canal

Grand West Casino will be partnering with various groups and clean part of the Elsies River canal.

CAPE TOWN - The business sector, pupils and the city will be getting their hands dirty to clean up the environment on Friday.

Volunteers will remove litter and invasive species from the section of the river that flows past the casino's premises.

This initiative will be in commemoration of World Water Day that was celebrated on Thursday.

Grand West Casino's general manager Merwyn Naidoo says: “We want to clean the water source going past Grand West. We want to do this on an ongoing basis because we see the river being clogged continuously by plastic. Last year, we picked up 50 plastic bags of rubbish.”

