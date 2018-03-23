Gauteng Education Dept believes syndicate behind Pretoria school burglaries
Police are investigating how a gang gained entry into Masizane Primary School on Thursday night and made off with computers and food for the nutrition program.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department believes a syndicate might be behind a string of burglaries at Pretoria schools.
Earlier this week, the Flavius Mareka High School was targeted, where the same goods were stolen.
The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “Which means that our children would not have food next week and its quite concerning that people can go to our schools and target the most vulnerable schools and steal food and some of the computers, it’s quite sad.”
