Goodhue double helps Crusaders sink Bulls

The game was played in cold and wet conditions and both sides initially struggled to contend, making numerous handling errors in a scrappy affair.

The Bulls started brightly, pressurizing the Crusaders early on in the first half, but the defending champions’ defence was proving hard to crack as they halted a wave of Bulls' attack. The Crusaders then turned defence into attack, pouncing on a handling error from the Bulls.

Off a fragmented driving maul, lock Scott Barrett peeled off and burrowed his way over the Bulls try line for the opening score, with Mitch Hunt adding the extras, giving the 'Saders a 7-0 lead just after 10 mins.

Front rower, Tim Perry was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on his front row counterpart Pierre Schoeman, but that didn’t deter the Crusaders as they stretched their lead through a try from All Black hooker Codie Taylor. Hunt added the two points and the Crusaders were 14-0 up in next to no time.

Travis Ismaiel then produced a brilliant solo effort to put the Bulls on the score sheet for the first time in the match. Handre Pollard converted, and the Bulls were just seven points adrift at 14-7.

Goodhue then got his first of the night, showing great strength to crash over from close quarters and the Crusaders went into the break with a 21-7 lead.

The young centre picked up where he left off in the first half, as he got his double by picking a beautiful line to score under the poles for the Crusaders fourth of the night. Hunt landed his fourth conversion and the Crusaders were begging to run away with the game at 28-7.

The Bulls scored one more try through replacement loose forward Marco van Staden who showed great appreciation for the laws, but the home side had the final say when the Bulls failed to deal with a cross kick which winger George Bridge capitalised on.

The Bulls now have lost four games in a row this season.