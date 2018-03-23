George municipality meets Thembalethu residents after protests
Protesters had marched to the municipal offices earlier this week to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
CAPE TOWN - George municipal officials are meeting with disgruntled residents from Thembalethu to find a resolution following a flare-up in protests.
Protesters had marched to the municipal offices earlier this week to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
They demanded the municipality provide electricity and sanitation services like toilets to an informal settlement in Thembalethu that has been without these services for several months.
Protests flared up on Friday again after officials apparently failed to give residents satisfactory answers.
Thembalethu community leader Xolani Swapi said: “According to the municipality, they only have R13 million for the whole year for George. They don’t take us seriously because we’ve been staying in an open filed for eight months. What were their plans?”
Popular in Local
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
Road in front of Centurion Lake Hotel closed due to floods
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
AfriForum: Presidency files notice to appeal SADC tribunal ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.