George municipality meets Thembalethu residents after protests

Protesters had marched to the municipal offices earlier this week to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

CAPE TOWN - George municipal officials are meeting with disgruntled residents from Thembalethu to find a resolution following a flare-up in protests.

They demanded the municipality provide electricity and sanitation services like toilets to an informal settlement in Thembalethu that has been without these services for several months.

Protests flared up on Friday again after officials apparently failed to give residents satisfactory answers.

Thembalethu community leader Xolani Swapi said: “According to the municipality, they only have R13 million for the whole year for George. They don’t take us seriously because we’ve been staying in an open filed for eight months. What were their plans?”