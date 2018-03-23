George municipality meets Thembalethu residents after protests

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

George municipality meets Thembalethu residents after protests

Protesters had marched to the municipal offices earlier this week to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

The George Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com
The George Municipality. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - George municipal officials are meeting with disgruntled residents from Thembalethu to find a resolution following a flare-up in protests.

Protesters had marched to the municipal offices earlier this week to hand over a memorandum of grievances.

They demanded the municipality provide electricity and sanitation services like toilets to an informal settlement in Thembalethu that has been without these services for several months.

Protests flared up on Friday again after officials apparently failed to give residents satisfactory answers.

Thembalethu community leader Xolani Swapi said: “According to the municipality, they only have R13 million for the whole year for George. They don’t take us seriously because we’ve been staying in an open filed for eight months. What were their plans?”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA