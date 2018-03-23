Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist
There are reports of flooding in parts of Randburg, Florida and Soweto. Forecasters say temperatures will go range from cool to cold.
JOHANNESBURG - There are more warnings of flooding and heavy rain in Gauteng.
There are reports of flooding in parts of Randburg, Florida and Soweto.
Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said: “It will remain cloudy with widespread rain and showers and temperatures over Gauteng are also going to be from cool to cold. Our weather warning is still valid for the remainder of this day.”
A cold front is currently moving across the flagged areas and is expected to bring heavy rain that the Weather Service says could lead to localised flooding. The cold front is expected to last until Friday.
The warning has been issued for the eastern parts of the Free State, parts of the North West, Gauteng, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the western parts of Mpumalanga.
Flooding was already reported in Tshwane.
Forecaster Victoria Nurse: "We're looking at 15mm and above and this will lead to localised flooding, which has already been experienced across the province."
#FLOODING LATEST:— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
⛔️Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed
🏚Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi
⬅️🌊➡️ Jukskei threatening to burst banks
🚧Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randurg & Roodepoort
🚦Many traffic lights out due to rain
Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 23.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/WtmhTPSjoV— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2018
Kwazulu Natal Today 's Weather overview: 23.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/2i4YbVdCHF— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2018
Mpumalanga Today 's Weather overview: 23.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/LECGgrnZfp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2018
North West Today 's Weather overview: 23.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/ZC7xSJe6g0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2018
Free State Today 's Weather overview: 23.3.2018 pic.twitter.com/XzKur1VFWb— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 23, 2018
🛑🌊FLOOD HOTSPOTS— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 22, 2018
Areas adjacent to Jukskei, Hennops & Vaal
Alex
Bedfordview
Benoni
Centurion
Edenvale/Kempton
Fourways
JHB CBD
K/dorp
Soweto
N3, M1, R23 🛣
Low bridges
🆘SAFETY TIPS
•20cm of 💧 can sweep 🚶🏻♂️ away
•Half a metre of 💧 can float 🚗
•Don’t drive around🚧
Popular in Local
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
Treasury: Nothing will stop land expropriation
-
Court battle brewing over Zuma legal fees
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmers
-
DA to challenge Jacob Zuma's legal fees agreement in court
-
SA braces for Moody’s credit rating announcement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.