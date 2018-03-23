Popular Topics
Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist

There are reports of flooding in parts of Randburg, Florida and Soweto. Forecasters say temperatures will go range from cool to cold.

The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Picture: Supplied
The Braamfontein Spruit along River Road in Bryanston overflows following heavy rains in the area. Picture: Supplied
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are more warnings of flooding and heavy rain in Gauteng.

There are reports of flooding in parts of Randburg, Florida and Soweto.

Forecaster Jacqueline Modika said: “It will remain cloudy with widespread rain and showers and temperatures over Gauteng are also going to be from cool to cold. Our weather warning is still valid for the remainder of this day.”

A cold front is currently moving across the flagged areas and is expected to bring heavy rain that the Weather Service says could lead to localised flooding. The cold front is expected to last until Friday.

The warning has been issued for the eastern parts of the Free State, parts of the North West, Gauteng, parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the western parts of Mpumalanga.

Flooding was already reported in Tshwane.

Forecaster Victoria Nurse: "We're looking at 15mm and above and this will lead to localised flooding, which has already been experienced across the province."

