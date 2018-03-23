Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service delivery
The committee is holding its last day of talks at Gold Reef City on public confidence in state institutions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng oversight committee says it's aware that greater change is needed in providing service delivery across the province.
The committee is holding its last day of talks at Gold Reef City on public confidence in state institutions.
Chairperson of the oversight committee Godfrey Tsotetsi says there was a drastic decline in voter turnout, particularly in Gauteng during the last local government elections.
He says the loss by the African National Congress of Johannesburg and Tshwane indicated a public decline of confidence in government institutions.
“People decided on three major things concerning Gauteng, they said ‘you guys are arrogant’, the issues of e-tolls that they were never consulted and the Nkandla issue. It was a national issue but if also affected us.”
He says after the seminar, recommendations will be drawn up to fast-track short, medium and long-term solutions.
