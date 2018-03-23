Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service delivery

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
Go

Gauteng oversight committee ‘aware’ of change needed in service delivery

The committee is holding its last day of talks at Gold Reef City on public confidence in state institutions.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng oversight committee says it's aware that greater change is needed in providing service delivery across the province.

The committee is holding its last day of talks at Gold Reef City on public confidence in state institutions.

Chairperson of the oversight committee Godfrey Tsotetsi says there was a drastic decline in voter turnout, particularly in Gauteng during the last local government elections.

He says the loss by the African National Congress of Johannesburg and Tshwane indicated a public decline of confidence in government institutions.

“People decided on three major things concerning Gauteng, they said ‘you guys are arrogant’, the issues of e-tolls that they were never consulted and the Nkandla issue. It was a national issue but if also affected us.”

He says after the seminar, recommendations will be drawn up to fast-track short, medium and long-term solutions.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA