Firefighters battle blaze between Fisherhaven, Hawston
The veldfire broke out on Thursday resulting in the closure of the R43. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts late Thursday pushing the flames close to two houses.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze between the Fisherhaven and Hawston communities in the Overstrand region.
The veldfire broke out on Thursday resulting in the closure of the R43.
Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts late Thursday pushing the flames close to two houses.
Overstrand Chief Fire Officer Lester Smith says they, however, managed to keep the fire away from the properties.
“Currently the Hawston line is still active, we still have fire crews on that specific line the Fisherhaven flank, that flank is contained. Last night property was in danger but our crew managed to divert the fire from the properties. Currently, we still have 60 firefighters on scene.”
#FisherhavenFire 22/3/18 Status: ongoing. Surrounding communities well prepared with firebreaks in place. @OverstrandMuni, @DismanOdm and a @wo_fire team #goFPA pic.twitter.com/cmwnqtdTdH— Greater Overberg FPA (@OverbergFPA) March 22, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Bridges closed, JMPD deployed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist
-
CCMA anticipates increased caseload with new labour laws
-
Heavy rain leaves most of Pretoria without power
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.