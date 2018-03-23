Firefighters battle blaze between Fisherhaven, Hawston

The veldfire broke out on Thursday resulting in the closure of the R43. Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts late Thursday pushing the flames close to two houses.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are still battling a blaze between the Fisherhaven and Hawston communities in the Overstrand region.

Overstrand Chief Fire Officer Lester Smith says they, however, managed to keep the fire away from the properties.

“Currently the Hawston line is still active, we still have fire crews on that specific line the Fisherhaven flank, that flank is contained. Last night property was in danger but our crew managed to divert the fire from the properties. Currently, we still have 60 firefighters on scene.”