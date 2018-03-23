'Even pots are gone' - Soshanguve residents recount loss after heavy rain

Children in the informal settlement were unable to go to school on Friday as residents battle to save what’s left of their homes.

JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents who live near the banks of a river say they've lost their personal belongings, including clothes and identity documents after floods swept through their homes.

Several parts of Gauteng have been wrecked by heavy rains over the past two days.

The residents say they've been waiting for years for the government to move them away from the flood-prone area.

Residents of the Extension 14 informal settlement in Soshanguve say they fear for their lives because every time there’s heavy rain the river on their doorstep overflows.

Ruth Hlongwane says some of her clothes were swept away by the river.

“They are wet, even the pots are gone.”

A man says he's lost hope even with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration.

