'Even pots are gone' - Soshanguve residents recount loss after heavy rain
Children in the informal settlement were unable to go to school on Friday as residents battle to save what’s left of their homes.
JOHANNESBURG - Soshanguve residents who live near the banks of a river say they've lost their personal belongings, including clothes and identity documents after floods swept through their homes.
Several parts of Gauteng have been wrecked by heavy rains over the past two days.
The residents say they've been waiting for years for the government to move them away from the flood-prone area.
Residents of the Extension 14 informal settlement in Soshanguve say they fear for their lives because every time there’s heavy rain the river on their doorstep overflows.
Ruth Hlongwane says some of her clothes were swept away by the river.
“They are wet, even the pots are gone.”
A man says he's lost hope even with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new administration.
Children in the informal settlement were unable to go to school on Friday as residents battle to save what’s left of their homes.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa approves amendment to state capture inquiry regulations
-
[GALLERY] Heavy rain, floods sweep through Gauteng
-
Moody’s in a ‘difficult position’ ahead of ratings announcement
-
Dudu Myeni, Duduzane Zuma & Guptas hold up Eskom inquiry
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
Bridges closed, JMPD deployed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.