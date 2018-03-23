Evacuations underway in parts of Tshwane as Juskei River threatens to overflow

Motorists are looking on in disbelief as they say they have never seen flooding this bad in the area.

PRETORIA - Evacuations are now are underway in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa and Mamelodi as the Jukskei River threatens to burst banks.

The South African Weather Service has confirmed flooding has been reported in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randburg and Roodepoort.

Forecasters have also warned about the Apies River and Hennops river which are at dangerously high levels.

The Hennops River is coming down strong as many people stop to take photos before turning around to find an alternate route.

The roads affected include John Vorster, Lyttleton and End Streets.

Meanwhile, the rain is starting to fall hard again, showing no sign of letting up before the start of the weekend.

#Flooding John Vorster Drive at Rabie also closed due to flooding. CE pic.twitter.com/q0gT7Ar5P4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 23, 2018