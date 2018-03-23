Election preparations to top NEC's agenda at the weekend

ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule says President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to reiterate the party's message of unity and renewal when he addresses the meeting.

CAPE TOWN - ANC leaders have gathered in Cape Town for an NEC meeting this weekend.

The party's highest decision-making body is meeting for the first time since the recall of former president Jacob Zuma.

Magashule says the party is officially in election mode.

Election preparations will form a key part of the NEC's agenda at the two-day meeting, which is being held at a city hotel.

The meeting will also touch on the party's forthcoming list conference, which party structures are already preparing for.

“We are focusing on elections, our manifesto and going back to communities to work for renewal.”

Magashule says he cannot pre-empt whether NEC members will raise recent developments such as the NPA's decision to charge former president Jacob Zuma for corruption.

He has told journalists the meeting will focus on the political overview of the organisation.

The party will give feedback on the outcomes of the meeting on Monday.