Dept puts brakes on seabirds research after avian flu outbreak
The bird flu outbreak is affecting several seabird species, such as the swift terns, African penguins and Cape gannets across the country's coastline.
CAPE TOWN - The Environmental Affairs Department has halted all research activities involving the handling of seabirds as a result of the spread of the H5N8 strain of avian flu.
The bird flu outbreak is affecting several seabird species, such as the swift terns, African penguins and Cape gannets across the country's coastline.
Stringent biosecurity measures are being implemented at various seabird rehabilitation centres and captive institutions to address the spread of the H5N8 strain of avian flu.
The department's Zolile Nqayi says that the current outbreak adds further pressure to the already declining seabird population.
“It affects all out stakeholders. It will be in place until we establish the extent of the problem. We’ve put security measures in place to ensure it doesn’t spread.”
Last year, 2.4 million layer hens were culled in the Western Cape following the bird flu outbreak, impacting on egg production and supply.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist
-
Treasury: Nothing will stop land expropriation
-
Court battle brewing over Zuma legal fees
-
SA braces for Moody’s credit rating announcement
-
Australian minister won’t back down on visa plan for white SA farmers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.