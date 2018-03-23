Popular Topics
De Lille frustrated by hearing postponement as legal bill mounts

Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Democratic Alliance (DA) should have set up a better panel for her disciplinary hearing.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille arrives in Parliament for the first day of her disciplinary hearings on 20 March 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Mayor Patricia de Lille says the Democratic Alliance (DA) should have set up a better panel for her disciplinary hearing.

On Thursday the hearing was postponed after a panel member recused himself. This came after De Lille’s legal team requested him to do so.

De Lille is accused of damaging the DA’s image and overplaying her hand in the management of the city. The mayor, however, maintains her innocence.

De Lille says that she’s extremely frustrated that her name will not be cleared any time soon following the indefinite postponement.

“I’m paying for myself. I’ve paid between R300,000 and R400,000 already. The bills are mounting. It’s a waste of time to sit there and argue about the composition of the panel. It’s a waste of money and time.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

