De Lille disciplinary hearing to continue once new panellist found

The hearing was adjourned indefinitely on Thursday after one of the panel members, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, recused himself as an adjudicator in the process.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's disciplinary proceedings will resume once the Democratic Alliance (DA) has appointed a third panel member.

De Lille will now have to wait longer for an opportunity to clear her name as another panellist needs to be appointed before the matter can be heard.

De Lille says that her legal team has argued that another panel member, attorney Sheila Camerer, should also recuse herself.

“We have been arguing and went on record to ask for the recusal of two-panel members since Tuesday.”

The DA’s James Selfe says it’s important for the hearing to resume soon.

“This necessitates the panel being reconstituted with a new panellist who will have to familiarise him or herself with the case before it can proceed. It is obviously in everyone’s best interest for this trial to continue as rapidly as possible.”

De Lille has also taken issue with the sitting being closed to the media and public but only a full panel can decide on this.

WATCH: De Lille disciplinary hearings postponed indefinitely