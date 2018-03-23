DA intensifies fight to have Zuma pay back legal fees

The party wants the decision taken by the presidency and the state attorney’s office to pay for Zuma’s legal fees reviewed and set aside.

PRETORIA - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed its notice of motion to have the decision to pay for former president Jacob Zuma’s legal fees declared unlawful and have him pay back the money.

It emerged in Parliament this month that the state has spent more than R15 million on Zuma’s private legal team.

The former president spent more than nine years fighting against fraud and corruption charges being re-instated only to concede in the Supreme Court last year that he had an un-winnable case.

The DA wants the court to declare that the state is not liable for Zuma’s legal costs incurred in his personal capacity in any criminal prosecutions brought against him or related civil litigation.

The court has also been asked to once again make Zuma pay back the money.