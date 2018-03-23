DA: Families of Esidimeni victims need leaders responsible for tragedy removed
The party has filed a notice of intent to bring a no-confidence motion against Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Cabinet over the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng says that beyond compensation, the families of the Life Esidimeni victims need the leaders responsible for the disaster to be removed.
The party has filed a notice of intent to bring a no-confidence motion against Gauteng Premier David Makhura and his Cabinet over the Life Esidimeni tragedy which resulted in the deaths of 144 mentally ill patients.
The party says that Makhura's claim that he was not aware of the situation is simply not enough.
Premier David Makhura has recently said he believes resigning would not be a noble decision and that he will stay in his position to see the families through the Life Esidimeni disaster.
However, the DA's Mike Moriarty believes the contrary.
Last year, Makhura escaped a motion of no confidence by the Economic Freedom Fighters over the same issue. Now, following former deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke's judgement, Moriarty says that he believes members of the Gauteng legislature will vote differently.
Moriarty says the motion is expected to be scheduled for a debate in early May.
