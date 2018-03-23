DA action on Zuma legal fees predictable, says Presidency

A legal battle is looming over the decision to use taxpayers' money to fund millions spent on former president Jacob Zuma's defence against fraud and corruption charges.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency says it was predictable that the Democratic Alliance (DA) would approach the courts to challenge an agreement to pay former president Jacob Zuma's legal bills.

A legal battle is looming over the decision to use taxpayers' money to fund millions spent on Zuma's defence against fraud and corruption charges.

Both the DA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have announced that they are preparing to go to court to have the deal struck with Zuma declared unlawful and set aside.

The Presidency has so far paid out R15.3 million to Zuma's lawyers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday told the EFF in a written reply that the agreement was made in terms of the State Attorney Act and Treasury regulations.

Presidency Spokesperson Khusela Diko says they've not made a judgment call on whether they should oppose action taken by the DA.

“The undertaking that former president Zuma had provided was in a form of submission, where he required the state to carry his legal expenses. In the event that he is found to have acted in his personal capacity or own interests, he is then required to pay back that money.”

