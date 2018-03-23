Popular Topics
CT sees 24% drop in TB

JP Smith says while the number of cases has decreased from almost 30,000 in 2010 to under 23,000 in 2018 - it's still alarmingly high.

A digitally colourised scanning electron microscopic image depicts a grouping of red-coloured, rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria which cause tuberculosis in human beings. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
A digitally colourised scanning electron microscopic image depicts a grouping of red-coloured, rod-shaped Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria which cause tuberculosis in human beings. Picture: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has seen a decrease of nearly 24% in the number of reported Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the last eight years.

Saturday is World TB Day.

According to the World Health Organisation, it's the ninth leading cause of death worldwide despite the fact that it is both preventable and curable.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith says while the number of cases has dropped from almost 30,000 in 2010 to under 23,000 in 2018 - it's still alarmingly high.

“Many people are not seeking the appropriate care when they develop symptoms.”

