CT has Africa's best airport for third straight year

The announcement was made at the Skytrax World Airport Awards, held in Sweden earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town International Airport has won the prestigious award for best airport in Africa for the third consecutive year.

Cape Town International Airport was also ranked number 21 in the top 100 airports in the world, among Sydney, Copenhagen, Brisbane and Dubai.

Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde says: “We’re also experiencing great growth through the airlift programme of [Project] Kulisa. We have expanded the number of arrivals coming into Cape Town, with new routes and routes that have expanded.”

Durban clinched second place, while Johannesburg has been ranked third.

East London (6), Port Elizabeth (8) and Bloemfontein (9) also made the list.

Other spots on the list went to Marrakech (5), Seychelles (7) and Cairo (10).

The 2018 World Airport Awards are based on 13.73 million questionnaires completed by over 100 different nationalities of airline customers during the survey period, which operated from August 2017 to February 2018.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)