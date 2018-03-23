Crocodile kills woman in Harare suburb

-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visasLocal
-
Prasa interim board chair Makhubele resignsLocal
-
Tiger Brands: We will not shun our responsibilitiesLocal
-
Tencent loses $24 billion in market cap after Naspers' selldownBusiness
-
Firefighters battle blaze between Fisherhaven, HawstonLocal
-
Heavy rain leaves most of Pretoria without powerLocal
Popular Topics
-
[LISTEN] Home Affairs set to roll out phase one of e-visasLocal
-
Prasa interim board chair Makhubele resignsLocal
-
Tiger Brands: We will not shun our responsibilitiesLocal
-
Firefighters battle blaze between Fisherhaven, HawstonLocal
-
Heavy rain leaves most of Pretoria without powerLocal
-
DA: Families of Esidimeni victims need leaders responsible for tragedy removedPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Rain disrupts second day as New Zealand increase leadSport
-
No repeat championship for Johnson at WGC Match PlaySport
-
Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in first practiceSport
-
De Villiers wicket was catalyst for turnaround - CumminsSport
-
Zlatan leaves Man United after club agrees to terminate contractSport
-
Yaya Toure puts Ivory Coast international comeback on holdSport
Popular Topics
-
Family of 'Star Trek' actor settles with Fiat Chrysler over fatal accidentLifestyle
-
CT has Africa's best airport for third straight yearBusiness
-
District Attorney reviews sexual assault allegations against Ed WestwickLifestyle
-
Jessica Chastain urges men to start own #MeToo movementLifestyle
-
[WATCH] American musician Masego ready to bless Cape Town Jazz festivalLifestyle
-
Scientists develop brain scanner in a helmetLifestyle
-
Miss Venezuela pageant to probe contestants' ethics after social media feudLifestyle
-
'Sound of Music,' 'Rumours' albums deemed US national treasuresLifestyle
-
[GALLERY] Behind the scenes with the Dynamix Jazz BandLifestyle
-
De Lille frustrated by hearing postponement as legal bill mountsPolitics
-
Presidency awaits DA move on Zuma legal fees matterPolitics
-
De Lille disciplinary hearing to continue once new panellist foundPolitics
-
Court battle brewing over Zuma legal feesPolitics
-
DA to challenge Jacob Zuma's legal fees agreement in courtPolitics
-
DA to appoint third panellist in De Lille disciplinary casePolitics
-
[OPINION] What’s driving CT's water insecurity, and what can be done about itOpinion
-
[OPINION] Bold steps needed toward a ‘new normal’ on water allocation in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] The value of human rights in SAOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
-
[OPINION] Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted. FinallyOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
Tencent loses $24 billion in market cap after Naspers' selldownBusiness
-
Coffee capsule supplier Caffeluxe admits to price fixingBusiness
-
Rand slightly firms ahead of Moody's review decisionBusiness
-
CT has Africa's best airport for third straight yearBusiness
-
Economist: SA's economic growth gaining momentumBusiness
-
SA braces for Moody’s credit rating announcementBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
Crocodile kills woman in Harare suburb
State media is reporting on Friday that resident Tsitsi Jambaya was attacked and killed by a crocodile as she tried to cross a stream in the suburb to fetch firewood.
HARARE – Zimbabwe National Parks authorities are warning people not to cross rivers, as the reptiles are showing up in unexpected places in the wake of heavy rains.
The Zimbabwe National Parks authority says tributaries to Harare’s Lake Chivero are in full flow, giving passage to the crocodiles.
Now they’ve claimed their first victim in the city’s south-western Budiriro suburb.
State media is reporting on Friday that resident Tsitsi Jambaya was attacked and killed by a crocodile as she tried to cross a stream in the suburb to fetch firewood.
Parks rangers are now hunting for the crocodile.
This latest tragedy comes in the same week as a crocodile appeared outside a hospital in the middle of the coal-mining town of Hwange. The animal was later shot.
Residents of Hwange say the crocodile charged at people trying to get into St Patrick’s hospital and that caused panic.
The state-run Chronicle says no one could work out where the crocodile had come from since the nearest water body is 10km away.
But there have been heavy rains in Hwange and it’s not uncommon for these animals to move away from their normal habitats during the wet season.
It seems that the crocodile maintained its guard of the hospital entrance for a good two hours.
But then rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority had to come to shoot it.
Timeline
Popular in Africa
-
Mugabe could lose immunity, privileges over comments on Mnangagwa's presidency4 days ago
-
Malema: Indigenous Zimbabweans should continue to own landone day ago
-
Report: Sarkozy says Libya lies make his life ‘hell’14 hours ago
-
Ramaphosa wants to open SA borders for African businessone day ago
-
Nigeria keen to ensure Africa trade bloc good for itself – president6 hours ago
-
Zimbabwe signs $4.2bn platinum deal to transform mining sector19 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.