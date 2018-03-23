Crocodile kills woman in Harare suburb

State media is reporting on Friday that resident Tsitsi Jambaya was attacked and killed by a crocodile as she tried to cross a stream in the suburb to fetch firewood.

HARARE – Zimbabwe National Parks authorities are warning people not to cross rivers, as the reptiles are showing up in unexpected places in the wake of heavy rains.



The Zimbabwe National Parks authority says tributaries to Harare’s Lake Chivero are in full flow, giving passage to the crocodiles.

Now they’ve claimed their first victim in the city’s south-western Budiriro suburb.

Parks rangers are now hunting for the crocodile.

This latest tragedy comes in the same week as a crocodile appeared outside a hospital in the middle of the coal-mining town of Hwange. The animal was later shot.

Residents of Hwange say the crocodile charged at people trying to get into St Patrick’s hospital and that caused panic.

The state-run Chronicle says no one could work out where the crocodile had come from since the nearest water body is 10km away.

But there have been heavy rains in Hwange and it’s not uncommon for these animals to move away from their normal habitats during the wet season.

It seems that the crocodile maintained its guard of the hospital entrance for a good two hours.

But then rangers from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority had to come to shoot it.