Corruption Watch calls for probe into Sassa, Social Development & CPS
Corruption Watch says Friday's court ruling was a win for civil society and a warning to state institutions not to squander public money.
JOHANNESBURG - Corruption Watch says it wants criminal authorities to probe the relationship between the Social Development Agency, the Social Development Department and Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
The corruption watchdog won its case in the High Court in Pretoria on Friday.
This means CPS must pay back more than R316 million to Sassa.
Corruption Watch's David Lewis says the court ruling was a win for civil society and a warning to state institutions not to squander public money.
“It also reinforces our call to the criminal justice authority which we have made over many years to examine the relationship between Sassa, Social Development Department and CPS.”
At the same time, the Constitutional Court has ruled that CPS be allowed to continue with paying grants to the country's more than 17 million beneficiaries for another six months.
