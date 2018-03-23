ConCourt to deliver judgment in grants payment case

Sassa approached the court last month requesting a six-month extension of its contract with CPS to disburser millions of social grants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court will hand down judgement on Friday afternoon in the case brought by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Sassa approached the court last month requesting a six-month extension of its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to disburse millions of social grants.

The agency came under fire from the Apex court for failing to approach it earlier.

Sassa’s current contract with CPS was declared invalid back in 2014.

The court then suspended this invalidity last March until the end of this month to allow for the appointment of a new service provider.

Judgment will be delivered at 2 pm.