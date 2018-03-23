Chelsea Handler reveals how she quit smoking
Handler - who once confessed to paying $500 to have a pack of cigarettes delivered to her door - underwent hypnotherapy to finally kick the habit for good.
LONDON - Chelsea Handler is so pleased she doesn't "smell like smoke" anymore as she revealed she finally managed to quit cigarettes with the help of hypnosis.
The 43-year-old comedienne - who once confessed to paying $500 to have a pack of cigarettes delivered to her door - underwent hypnotherapy to finally kick the habit for good.
Chelsea shared a throwback photo of herself with a cigarette in her hand on Instagram and captioned it: "#fbt to a time when I was young and thought smoking was cool. I finally quit when I got hypnotized by Kerry Gaynor. Haven't smoked one cigarette since. If you are trying to quit, look him up.
"It's so much cooler not to smell like smoke. Happy Thursday! (sic)"
The former talk show host opened up about her addiction to smoking on an episode of Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast back in 2012.
Chelsea said: "I smoke sometimes when I drink. I like to smoke when I drink so I only drink a couple nights a week, actually."
Chelsea recently revealed she is considering a breast reduction.
The comedienne has been having problems finding bikinis to contain her assets while on vacation, so admitted she's thinking about going under the knife to get her boobs made smaller.
In a video on her Instagram Stories, Chelsea - who was clad in a black, grey and pink bikini top and black bottoms - said: "I just want everyone to know, that this is my situation when I try to get into a bathing suit.
"My boobs don't fit into anything. So, the uh, breast reduction conversation is officially on the table."
More in Lifestyle
-
All systems go for 19th CT Jazz Festival
-
[WATCH] Corrine Bailey Rae ready to ignite stage at Jazz Festival
-
Pink cancels concert while battling flu
-
[MY TAKE] Art, love & life come together in 'Catching Feelings'
-
Gene Simmons: Collateral damage of #MeToo is heinous
-
The surprising truth about fighting obesity
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.