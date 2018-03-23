Popular Topics
Go

Bridges closed, JMPD deployed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng

In Tshwane, 13 bridges have been closed to traffic due to flooding and several roads declared no-go zones.

The bridge between The River Road and Belgrave in Bryanston is closed to traffic due to flooding on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
The bridge between The River Road and Belgrave in Bryanston is closed to traffic due to flooding on 23 March 2018. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc with impending evacuations in Ekurhuleni, flooded bridges and sinkholes in Centurion and multiple accidents reported across Gauteng on Friday morning.

In Tshwane, 13 bridges have been closed to traffic due to flooding and several roads declared no-go zones.

The fire department has been called in to help with trees that have fallen over in Pretoria.

Emergency services' Johan Pieterse said: “This morning two cars were assisted that were stuck but that’s more in the northern part of Tshwane, in the Hammanskraal area. They basically went off the road but the soil is so saturated we had to get those cars out of that situation.”

In Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has been deployed all over the city to assist with traffic delays.

Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said: “Be careful out there because we will have the men and women in blue who will be trying to pull the traffic and make sure that you arrive at work safe. And please reduce your speed, try and keep to your following distance. Everybody has to arrive alive.”

KwaZulu-Natal is also experiencing a wet and cold morning with flood warnings issued there as well.

On Thursday, a mother and her three children were killed when they were struck by lightning.

