Bridges closed, JMPD deployed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gauteng
In Tshwane, 13 bridges have been closed to traffic due to flooding and several roads declared no-go zones.
JOHANNESBURG - Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc with impending evacuations in Ekurhuleni, flooded bridges and sinkholes in Centurion and multiple accidents reported across Gauteng on Friday morning.
In Tshwane, 13 bridges have been closed to traffic due to flooding and several roads declared no-go zones.
The fire department has been called in to help with trees that have fallen over in Pretoria.
Emergency services' Johan Pieterse said: “This morning two cars were assisted that were stuck but that’s more in the northern part of Tshwane, in the Hammanskraal area. They basically went off the road but the soil is so saturated we had to get those cars out of that situation.”
In Johannesburg, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has been deployed all over the city to assist with traffic delays.
Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane said: “Be careful out there because we will have the men and women in blue who will be trying to pull the traffic and make sure that you arrive at work safe. And please reduce your speed, try and keep to your following distance. Everybody has to arrive alive.”
KwaZulu-Natal is also experiencing a wet and cold morning with flood warnings issued there as well.
On Thursday, a mother and her three children were killed when they were struck by lightning.
Extensive #flooding in flood hotspot Centurion after Hennops breaks its banks due to heavy rain | 📸 Daléne Jacobs pic.twitter.com/qkslCE9Dn8— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
#FLOODING LATEST:— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
⛔️Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed
🏚Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi
⬅️🌊➡️ Jukskei threatening to burst banks
🚧Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randurg & Roodepoort
🚦Many traffic lights out due to rain
😱 HEAVY RAIN causes BIG SINKHOLE in front of dump site near Valhalla on the road leading to and from the R55. Avoid area | 📸 @firstgroup_FRT pic.twitter.com/6iNq2tXmpo— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Heavy rains, flooding causing traffic chaos in Gauteng
-
Gauteng residents warned of flooding as heavy rains persist
-
Presidency awaits DA move on Zuma legal fees matter
-
Treasury: Nothing will stop land expropriation
-
Court battle brewing over Zuma legal fees
-
Economist: SA's economic growth gaining momentum
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.