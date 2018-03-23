Blaze between Fisherhaven, Hawston no longer poses risk to property
Strong winds hampered firefighting efforts on Thursday, pushing the flames close to two houses.
CAPE TOWN - A fire between Fisherhaven and Hawston in the Overberg no longer poses a risk to property.
Firefighters are still battling the blaze that broke out on Thursday.
Overstrand chief fire officer Lester Smith says the wind is still relatively strong and this, coupled with the heat, is causing concern among residents.
“The Hawston flank is still approximately 800m long. It’s still active. The objective will be to put out that flank and to ensure that the hot spots in Fisherhaven are put out.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
