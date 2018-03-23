Bafana Bafana go in search of Four Nations triumph

South Africa will clash with Zambia in the final of the Four Nations tournament in Ndola on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will clash with Zambia in the final of the Four Nations tournament in Ndola on Saturday night and will look to continue the development of young players against the tournament hosts.

Bafana Bafana reached the final after beating Angola 6-5 on penalties as the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.

Zambia followed a similar path, beating Zimbabwe on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

Stuart Baxter’s men will take some momentum into the game having fought back from a goal down to dominate the second half on Wednesday.

The young and inexperienced Bafana side were able to show their staying power as well as composure, especially during the penalty shootout.

Baxter said that it was a “great performance” and that he was pleased with the confidence that the players showed.

He will no doubt be hoping for more of the same come Saturday with Zambia having the backing of their home crowd as his charges will need to show similar qualities to get over the line.

One player who did not feature in the last game was Keegan Dolly, who will be itching to make an impact against Chipolopolo.

The 25-year-old was full of praise for the youngsters who have come into the squad and is looking forward to building for the future.

“We are building to a new vision and working hard towards achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves. Winning this tournament will give us the confidence that we need when it comes to important games like the Afcon qualifiers.”

South Africa will be wary of the hosts, who beat them in CHAN qualifiers the last time the two sides met.

Kick off is at 6pm.