Bafana Bafana go in search of Four Nations triumph
South Africa will clash with Zambia in the final of the Four Nations tournament in Ndola on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will clash with Zambia in the final of the Four Nations tournament in Ndola on Saturday night and will look to continue the development of young players against the tournament hosts.
Bafana Bafana reached the final after beating Angola 6-5 on penalties as the game ended 1-1 in regulation time.
Zambia followed a similar path, beating Zimbabwe on penalties after the match ended 2-2.
Stuart Baxter’s men will take some momentum into the game having fought back from a goal down to dominate the second half on Wednesday.
The young and inexperienced Bafana side were able to show their staying power as well as composure, especially during the penalty shootout.
Baxter said that it was a “great performance” and that he was pleased with the confidence that the players showed.
He will no doubt be hoping for more of the same come Saturday with Zambia having the backing of their home crowd as his charges will need to show similar qualities to get over the line.
One player who did not feature in the last game was Keegan Dolly, who will be itching to make an impact against Chipolopolo.
The 25-year-old was full of praise for the youngsters who have come into the squad and is looking forward to building for the future.
“We are building to a new vision and working hard towards achieving the goals that we have set for ourselves. Winning this tournament will give us the confidence that we need when it comes to important games like the Afcon qualifiers.”
South Africa will be wary of the hosts, who beat them in CHAN qualifiers the last time the two sides met.
Kick off is at 6pm.
Popular in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.