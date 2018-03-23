All systems go for 19th CT Jazz Festival

Dubbed Africa's grandest gathering, the event will see thousands flock to the Convention Centre to see artists like Amanda Black, Mi Casa, The Soil and international acts.

CAPE TOWN - It's all systems go for the 19th addition of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Dubbed Africa's grandest gathering, the event will see thousands flock to the Convention Centre to see artists like Amanda Black, Mi Casa, The Soil and Simpiwe Dana.

Eyewitness News caught up with British singer Corinne Bailey Rae.

“People can expect a fully live set, we are responsive to the audience, it will depend on who is there if people want to sing along.”

