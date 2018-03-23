AfriForum: Presidency files notice to appeal SADC tribunal ruling
The law society and six Zimbabwean farmers, represented by AfriForum, successfully reviewed Jacob Zuma’s 2012 decision to close the regional Human Rights Court.
PRETORIA - AfriForum has confirmed that the Presidency has filed notice to appeal the High Court ruling which found former president Jacob Zuma’s withdrawal from the SADC tribunal was unconstitutional and unlawful.
Earlier this month, the law society and six Zimbabwean farmers, represented by AfriForum, successfully reviewed Zuma’s 2012 decision to close the regional Human Rights Court.
AfriForum says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to appeal the ruling has come as a shock because they believed he would have higher regard for the law than his predecessor.
The lobby group says the abolishment of the SADC tribunal deprived citizens of the region of the right to appeal to a regional Human Rights Court if their rights were denied by their governments.
It’s not yet clear on what grounds the president intends to appeal the ruling.
The High Court found that South Africa remains bound by the SADC treaty and the executive has no authority to participate in a decision which is in conflict with the country's binding obligations.
