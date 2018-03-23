2 killed, 2 others seriously injured after vehicle overturns

Prasa interim board chair Makhubele resigns
Local
The crash occurred shortly after midnight as the motorist approached Beaufort West.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have died and another two sustained serious injuries in an accident on the N1 near Beaufort West.
The crash occurred shortly after midnight.
Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “A driver of a light motor vehicle was driving toward Beaufort West. At about 18km from Beaufort West, the driver lost control of the vehicle, it overturned and two people lost their lives. Two others were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.