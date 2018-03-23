2 killed, 2 others seriously injured after vehicle overturns

The crash occurred shortly after midnight as the motorist approached Beaufort West.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have died and another two sustained serious injuries in an accident on the N1 near Beaufort West.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “A driver of a light motor vehicle was driving toward Beaufort West. At about 18km from Beaufort West, the driver lost control of the vehicle, it overturned and two people lost their lives. Two others were seriously injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)