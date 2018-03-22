Zlatan leaves Man United after club agrees to terminate contract
Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is set to join Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy, according to media reports in England and the United States.
LONDON - Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has terminated his contract with Manchester United with immediate effect, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.
Ibrahimovic is set to join Major League Soccer club LA Galaxy, according to media reports in England and the United States.
“Everyone at the club would like to thank Zlatan for his contribution to the team since his arrival and wishes him well for the future,” United said on its website.
The 36-year-old, who is Sweden’s record international goal-scorer with 62 strikes in 116 games, sustained a bad knee injury in last season’s Europa League quarter-final against Belgium’s Anderlecht.
He last played for United on 26 December against Burnley.
53 games.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 22, 2018
29 goals.
One Zlatan Ibrahimovic. pic.twitter.com/Fz4LmnMn1H
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.