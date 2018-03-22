Western Cape set to get lion’s share of drought-relief funds
The Eastern, Western and Northern Cape are the hardest hit by the crippling drought, which was declared a national disaster earlier in March.
CAPE TOWN - Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced the release of just over R430 million in disaster-relief funding for the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape.
The three provinces are the hardest hit by the crippling drought, which was declared a national disaster earlier in March.
Mkhize says just over R348 million will be transferred during this financial year, with the remaining R84 million to come in the following financial year.
The Western Cape is set to get the lion’s share of the funding, with just under R165 million allocated from the municipal disaster relief fund for water infrastructure projects.
The Northern Cape’s Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development is to receive R127 million in three tranches over this year and next year from the provincial disaster grant for the provision of livestock feed.
Northern Cape municipalities will get a further R36 million for water infrastructure projects.
Nearly R105 million has been earmarked for water infrastructure projects in municipalities in the Eastern Cape.
Mkhize says the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and Northern Cape have been the most severely affected by the drought.
