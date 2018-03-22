WCED vows to work on road safety after pupil (16) killed by truck

Bianca Ngolli was standing on the pavement when the truck’s trailer cut across the curb and hit her.

CAPE TOWN - The Maitland Secondary School says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has vowed to work on a road safety plan for the area.

This after 16-year-old Bianca Ngolli was killed after she was hit by a six-wheeler truck outside the school premises last week.

Headmaster Riedwaan Kenny says trucks line up along the narrow road, sometimes for up to about 500 meters, causing great danger for children.

“She was a hardworking learner, and also a member of the Goodwood wrestling club. She was, in fact, a Western Cape champion and had wishes of going to Pretoria in July.”

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

