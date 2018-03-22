[UPDATE] Emergency services respond to flooding calls in Gauteng
Officials say teams are responding to reports of shacks flooding at the Jackson informal settlement, south of Johannesburg and elsewhere amid the current cold front.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are responding to reports of flooding in and around Gauteng with heavy downpours forecast over the next 48 hours.
Spokesperson Nana Radebe says residents need to be extra careful in low lying areas.
“We have received calls from Jackson squatter camp, where they say shacks are filled with water. We have a fire engine that has just arrived on scene to ascertain exactly how many families have been affected.”
Radebe says various areas around bridges have been flooded. The service says residents in low lying areas and motorists need to remain vigilant in case of flooding.
Tshwane emergency workers have already had to rescue motorists stuck in their vehicles and have removed toppled over trees from the road.
Spokesperson Johan Pieterse said: “I believe we’re going to end up having many more problems at our low water bridges later in the day.”
