Tshwane emergency services on high alert for flooding

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services are on high alert for flooding on Thursday afternoon.

The weather service has issued a warning for heavy rain and localised flooding throughout Gauteng amid a current cold front.

Tshwane emergency workers have already had to rescue motorists stuck in their vehicles and have removed toppled over trees from the road.

Spokesperson Johan Pieterse said: “I believe we’re going to end up having many more problems at our low water bridges later in the day.”