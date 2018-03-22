Tshwane emergency services on high alert for flooding

[WATCH] Water Dept: Gauteng is not out of the woods
Local
Tshwane emergency workers have already had to rescue motorists stuck in their vehicles and have removed toppled over trees from the road.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane emergency services are on high alert for flooding on Thursday afternoon.
The weather service has issued a warning for heavy rain and localised flooding throughout Gauteng amid a current cold front.
Spokesperson Johan Pieterse said: “I believe we’re going to end up having many more problems at our low water bridges later in the day.”
