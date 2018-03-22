Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala still trying to understand motive behind saw attack
Mhlengi Gwala's attackers used a handsaw to try and hack off Gwala's legs, despite him offering his bike, cell phone and watch.
JOHANNESBURG - Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala says he is still grappling to understand the motive behind his attack earlier this month.
Gwala was assaulted by three men during a morning cycle.
The criminals used a handsaw to try and hack off Gwala's legs, despite him offering his bike, cell phone and watch.
Gwala was supposed to compete in the South African road championships last weekend.
He says he is now well on his way to recovery.
“I’ve started walking with crutches and the wound is healing properly, the doctors are happy about the wound. And my toes are moving. I can feel my feet now. They hope that I will be okay maybe after a year or 18 months.”
LISTEN: Triathlete Mhlengi Gwala recalls horror saw attack
