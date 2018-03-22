Treasury: Nothing will stop land expropriation
Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele says leaving the land issue for another few years would only create bigger problems.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury says no obstacle will stop land redistribution from happening despite questions from international investors.
On Thursday morning, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton vowed to continue with a plan to bring white South African farmers to his country over the land issue, criticising government and labelling them “crazy lefties”.
A delegation from Treasury went on a road show to London last week to speak to investors where questions were raised about land expropriation without compensation.
“Leaving it in the manner it is, emotive as it is, you’re actually compounding that uncertainty. If we’re to leave this and do nothing about it, the converse question by business would be: why are you keeping quiet on an emotive matter like this?”
LISTEN: Sisulu: SA govt will handle land expropriation matter responsibly
